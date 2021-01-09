United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.25

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 1704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; beds; laminate and vinyl floorings; luxury vinyl tiles; rugs; and artificial grass. It also offers accessories, such as pillows, door bars, adhesives, grippers, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for carpets and laminates.

