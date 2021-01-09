United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

United Bancshares stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.68.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

