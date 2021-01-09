UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. UniLend has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $343,885.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One UniLend token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00037860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00266511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.03 or 0.02591039 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012125 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

