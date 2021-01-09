UniLayer (LAYER) Price Up 49.1% This Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $100,979.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,136,943 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

