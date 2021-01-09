UniFirst Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the textile maker will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

UNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of UNF opened at $214.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.90. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $227.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

