UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wienerberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

