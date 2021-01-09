UBS Group Downgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Neutral

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

NWG stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.52. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $2,622,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $151,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

