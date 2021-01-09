UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.11 ($58.95).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €46.38 ($54.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.25. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

