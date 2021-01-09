U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

