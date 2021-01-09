U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.
Shares of USB stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.56.
In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.