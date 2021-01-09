Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00.

NYSE TWTR opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Mirova bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 189.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

