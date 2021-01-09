Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 1,830 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $876,456.00.

Twilio stock opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $374.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

