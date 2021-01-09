Tutor Perini Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,882% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. BidaskClub downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE TPC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.28.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
