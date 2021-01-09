Tutor Perini Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,882% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. BidaskClub downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

