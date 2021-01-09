Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) PT Raised to $22.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $864.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 89.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,679 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 676,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 475.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 542,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 447,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

