Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock remained flat at $$14.48 during trading on Friday. 972,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099,848 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,849 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.