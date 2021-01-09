Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) shot up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.68. 541,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 326,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Trustmark alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.