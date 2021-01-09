Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Southern were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BidaskClub downgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

SO stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

