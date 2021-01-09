Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $817,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.