Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $319,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

ZTS stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

