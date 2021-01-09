Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.