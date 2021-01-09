Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires Shares of 7,761 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

