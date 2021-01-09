Truist Securiti Comments on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.93. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.51 and a beta of 1.71. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $274.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total value of $1,140,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,669 shares of company stock worth $17,187,212. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

