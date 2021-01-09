Truist Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $260.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective raised by Truist from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Shares of MOH opened at $243.10 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

