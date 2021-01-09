Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

