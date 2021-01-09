Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Truist

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

