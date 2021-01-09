TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb and HitBTC. TrueChain has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00278351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,158.33 or 0.02812435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

