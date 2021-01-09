TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 19.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRUE opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.