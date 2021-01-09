TRON (TRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $1.58 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.