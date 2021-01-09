Trinity Network Credit Price Hits $0.0007 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $220,494.72 and $29,020.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

