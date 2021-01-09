Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVPKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

