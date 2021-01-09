TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $112.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

TransUnion stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,419 shares of company stock worth $8,377,047 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

