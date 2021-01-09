TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

TRU stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,419 shares of company stock worth $8,377,047. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 584,364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6,185.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 413,481 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,664,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 276,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

