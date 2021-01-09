TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $1.04. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 313,806 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.