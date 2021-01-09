TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $8.64. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 50,394 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TACT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

