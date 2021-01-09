Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $477.20

Shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $477.20, but opened at $455.40. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) shares last traded at $437.40, with a volume of 2,138,750 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 407.25 ($5.32).

The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 402.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

