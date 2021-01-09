Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,202 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,978% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BC opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.