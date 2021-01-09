Traceability Chain Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $344.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038920 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002672 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

