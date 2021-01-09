Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NYSE TM opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $156.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.