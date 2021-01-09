Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $28.80.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
