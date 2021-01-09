Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $28.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 243,675 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after buying an additional 217,465 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,435,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

