Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

