TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $191.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed its industry so far this year. Strengthening housing market prospects, higher sales volumes, higher selling prices, improved labor and sales productivity, and acquisition synergies have been benefitting the company. TopBuild’s systematic inorganic strategy will supplement its organic growth and expand access to additional markets and products. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have moved upward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' optimism over its growth potential. However, COVID-19-related project delays, seasonal fluctuations and the federal government’s actions are pressing concerns.”

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TopBuild from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.92.

TopBuild stock opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $2,387,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2,066.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,379,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.