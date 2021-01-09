Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP) Trading Up 36.5%

Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP) shares were up 36.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 567,675,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 150,451,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.77.

About Toople Plc (TOOP.L) (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, EFM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

