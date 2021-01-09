Tokes (TKS) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Tokes has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $1.00 million and $29,050.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00104867 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00303370 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012265 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Tokes Token Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.