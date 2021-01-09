TMAC Resources’ (TMMFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS TMMFF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. TMAC Resources has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.42.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.