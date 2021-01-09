Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective increased by Truist from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

