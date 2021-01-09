Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO Sells $1,985,108.26 in Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

