Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 561.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

