Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.70.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

NYSE TIF opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,580,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after purchasing an additional 665,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,462,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.