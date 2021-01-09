Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $4,887.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

