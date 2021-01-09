Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,562.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $23,602.05 and approximately $52,562.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00420796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.