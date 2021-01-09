ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) Shares Gap Down to $70.00

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $67.50. ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) shares last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 233,024 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £74.40 million and a PE ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

